    Sen. Angus King: U.S. ‘should try to waive as much red tape as possible’ to welcome Ukrainian refugees

    06:00
    Ashley Parker: Biden’s work with Ukraine in 2014 provides ‘fascinating window’ into ‘his thinking now’

    08:14

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO allies ‘prepared to look at a list of consequences’ at emergency summit

    06:51

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Russians ‘not letting in the humanitarian assistance’ designated to ‘worst affected cities’

    05:45

  • Igor Novikov: ‘We’re getting bombed, shot at and shelled daily.' In Ukraine, ‘that's what life is like.’

    05:18

  • Fmr. UK PM Brown: A special tribunal could indict Putin on crime of aggression ‘within a few months’

    07:49

  • Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow

    07:53

  • NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia

    01:41

  • Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War

    08:58

  • As Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearings begin, GOP lines of attack become clear

    03:27

  • Weisberg explains Putin's influential mix of 'outrageous lies’ with 'thoughtful insights, truths'

    03:33

  • Amb. Taylor: ‘I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win’ and that will ‘set the stage’ for ‘accountability’

    05:16

  • Leon Panetta: I don’t think President Xi will do anything that ‘indicates a strong support for Putin’

    05:09

  • Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

    07:40

  • Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

    04:19

  • State Dept. Spokesman: ‘We are seeing increasing evidence’ of Russia committing ‘potential war crimes’

    09:45

  • Rep. Houlahan: Russia-Ukraine crisis is ‘all about the freedoms’ Americans ‘value and hold so dearly’

    03:15

  • ICRC Spokesperson: ‘Tens of thousands of civilians’ stuck in Mariupol ‘going through extreme hardship’

    04:02

  • Ukrainian MP Yurash reacts to loss of Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuyshynova, his close friend

    03:51

  • Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine

    00:59

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Angus King: U.S. ‘should try to waive as much red tape as possible’ to welcome Ukrainian refugees

After his recent visit to Poland on a bipartisan Congressional trip, Senator Angus King (I-ME) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his view that America should “do the same” as European nations welcoming refugees fleeing Ukraine. “One fourth of the Ukrainian population is now in refugee status. To do the math in America, that would be the equivalent of 80 million people out of their homes,” says King. Aside from removing Covid restrictions at the border, King says “we should try to waive as much red tape as possible” for refugee entry into the U.S. March 23, 2022

