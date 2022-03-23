Sen. Angus King: U.S. ‘should try to waive as much red tape as possible’ to welcome Ukrainian refugees
After his recent visit to Poland on a bipartisan Congressional trip, Senator Angus King (I-ME) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his view that America should “do the same” as European nations welcoming refugees fleeing Ukraine. “One fourth of the Ukrainian population is now in refugee status. To do the math in America, that would be the equivalent of 80 million people out of their homes,” says King. Aside from removing Covid restrictions at the border, King says “we should try to waive as much red tape as possible” for refugee entry into the U.S. March 23, 2022
