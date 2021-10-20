Sen. Angus King: 'The country is in danger' as voting rights get filibustered

Senator Angus King (I-ME) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the filibuster stalling progress on the voting rights bill. "This is democracy itself. We're talking about laws that are passed in this country that are designed to limit people from voting," says Angus King. "I think the country is in danger," says King. "What's happening today is worse than just filibustering a bill, it's filibustering to say we don’t even want to bring this bill to the floor, to debate it, to discuss it, and to allow the American people to hear the debate."Oct. 20, 2021