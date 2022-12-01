IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate

Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate

Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate Republican senators are threatening to delay a major military bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, until they get a vote on their proposal to lift a Covid vaccine mandate for service members. Senator Angus King (I-ME) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Give me a break. We’re trying to keep people healthy. Members of the military have to have a whole battery of vaccinations when they sign up,” says King. “This is just rational health policy in an environment where a pandemic, which is contagious, could be devastating.”Dec. 1, 2022

    Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate

