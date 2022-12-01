Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate Republican senators are threatening to delay a major military bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, until they get a vote on their proposal to lift a Covid vaccine mandate for service members. Senator Angus King (I-ME) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Give me a break. We’re trying to keep people healthy. Members of the military have to have a whole battery of vaccinations when they sign up,” says King. “This is just rational health policy in an environment where a pandemic, which is contagious, could be devastating.”Dec. 1, 2022