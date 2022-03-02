IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Angus King: Putin is ‘the most dangerous man in the world’

07:25

Senator Angus King (I-ME) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss “one of the most important cyber pieces of legislation in the past 10 years,” and to assess the impact of sanctions on Putin’s next moves in Ukraine. “The question is, will the sanctions actually affect him? Hopefully, it's going to start to penetrate his inner circle, and he'll start listening, but right now, he's the most dangerous man in the world,” says Senator King. March 2, 2022

