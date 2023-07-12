Sen. Angus King: ‘If NATO accepted Ukraine tomorrow, we'd be in a world war;’ delay is ‘appropriate’

President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat down during a much-anticipated meeting at the NATO summit in Lithuania. President Zelenskyy has been critical of NATO's unwillingness to be specific about when Ukraine could enter the alliance. Member of the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who just returned from the NATO summit, joins Garrett Haake to discuss. King says, “if NATO accepted Ukraine tomorrow, we'd be in a world war, because under the provisions of the NATO Treaty, we'd have to fully come to the defense, which means troops." King adds that it means welcoming Ukraine to NATO "just is not appropriate at this time. And I think President Zelenskyy understood that.”July 12, 2023