Secy. Yellen: ‘Excellent’ August jobs report shows ‘strong job market’ and people returning to work

Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the August jobs report, which showed the economy added 315,000 jobs in August and unemployment rose slightly to 3.7%. “I thought it was an excellent jobs report,” says Secretary Yellen. She says that many of the added jobs “were sourced from people who had been outside the labor market. So the strong job market in containing the pandemic is encouraging people to return to the labor market.” She indicates that will loosen the labor market, and reduce pressure on inflation while allowing job growth to continue at a steady pace.Sept. 2, 2022