Secy. of State Blinken: North Korea is ‘a problem that's gotten worse across administrations’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his exclusive interview with Andrea Mitchell, in which he discusses the Biden administration's approach to a nuclear North Korea, which he calls "a problem that's gotten worse across administrations," and the United States' partnership with Saudi Arabia in the wake of Jamal Khashoggi's murder, a partnership he says must be "consistent with our interests and also with our values." He also commits to putting "career folks" in top positions in his State Department.