Secy. of State Blinken: No contact with Whelan since November 16. ‘I can’t speak to his condition.’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits down with NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell in Bucharest, Romania, to discuss the ongoing efforts to free WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from Russia, and the rise of antisemitism in the United States. Pressed on the whereabouts of Paul Whelan, detained in Russia, Secretary Blinken tells Mitchell, “the last time our own team has had an opportunity to see Paul was I believe November 16, when we actually had a visit with him. We spoke on the phone with him, I think, roughly around the same time. We've not had contact since then. We’ve asked for it. We’re pursuing it every single day.”Nov. 30, 2022