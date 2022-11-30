Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’10:45
- Now Playing
Secy. of State Blinken: No contact with Whelan since November 16. ‘I can’t speak to his condition.’03:45
- UP NEXT
Ben Rhodes: Iran spotlighting U.S. racial disparities won’t ‘distract’ the world from Iran protests09:03
Adm. Stavridis: U.S. giving $53 million to help repair Ukraine’s electricity grid is ‘absolutely critical’05:19
Fmr. NASA astronaut Cmdr. Scott Kelly raising funds to replace ambulances destroyed in Ukraine04:58
Victoria DeFrancesco Soto: Trump dinner with Holocaust denier a ‘bit of a media desperation ploy’09:36
Amna Nawaz: Protesters in China calling for ‘free speech’ and, in many cases, for Xi's removal10:23
Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: ‘Sub-zero temperatures’ won’t ‘favor the Ukrainians nor the Russians’03:32
Rick Stengel: ‘Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles’07:01
Dr. Torres shares warning signs for RSV, flu, Covid-19 amid a ‘tripledemic’ going into the holidays02:35
Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’04:36
U.S. has seen ‘over 600’ mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it ‘appalling’05:04
Dr. Fauci, who has served under seven presidents, delivers his final White House Covid briefing01:02
Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt04:32
Amb. Karen Pierce: Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' for supplying weapons to Russia05:55
Special counsel may speed up Trump probes, says Weissmann: ‘That’s the kind of prosecutor Jack is’05:13
White House pardons two lucky turkeys: Chocolate and Chip04:10
McQuade: Garland appointing a special counsel likely reflects ‘substantial evidence’ in Trump probes02:45
Masih Alinejad: Iran’s football team represents ‘dictatorship.’ People ‘celebrating’ their loss03:11
Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: 'Stop dehumanizing' the LGBTQ community. 'We deserve at least that.'04:43
Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’10:45
- Now Playing
Secy. of State Blinken: No contact with Whelan since November 16. ‘I can’t speak to his condition.’03:45
- UP NEXT
Ben Rhodes: Iran spotlighting U.S. racial disparities won’t ‘distract’ the world from Iran protests09:03
Adm. Stavridis: U.S. giving $53 million to help repair Ukraine’s electricity grid is ‘absolutely critical’05:19
Fmr. NASA astronaut Cmdr. Scott Kelly raising funds to replace ambulances destroyed in Ukraine04:58
Victoria DeFrancesco Soto: Trump dinner with Holocaust denier a ‘bit of a media desperation ploy’09:36
Play All