Secy. of State Blinken condemns Kremlin’s detainment of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich

Washington Post Investigative Foreign Correspondent Greg Miller and NBC’s Kristen Welker and Matthew Bodner join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the detainment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by Russian authorities and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s condemnation and demand for Gershkovich’s release. Bodner, who knows Gershkovich through their years reporting in Moscow, tells Mitchell: “One thing I think it's important to note about Evan is that he's very brave for going on these trips to Russia after the war started. And he was very clear-eyed about the risks, so I have no doubt that he's staying strong in this current situation.”March 30, 2023