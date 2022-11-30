Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits down with NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell in Bucharest, Romania, to discuss the war in Ukraine and protests in Iran and China. Discussing China’s crackdown on the ongoing protests against Covid-19 restrictions, Secretary Blinken tells Mitchell, “I think any country where you see people trying to speak out, trying to speak up to protest peacefully, to make known their frustrations, whatever the issue is — in any country where we see that happening and then we see the government take massive, massive repressive action to stop it, that's not a sign of strength. It's a sign of weakness.”Nov. 30, 2022