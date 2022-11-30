IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’

    10:45
  • UP NEXT

    Secy. of State Blinken: No contact with Whelan since November 16. ‘I can’t speak to his condition.’

    03:45

  • Ben Rhodes: Iran spotlighting U.S. racial disparities won’t ‘distract’ the world from Iran protests

    09:03

  • Adm. Stavridis: U.S. giving $53 million to help repair Ukraine’s electricity grid is ‘absolutely critical’ 

    05:19

  • Fmr. NASA astronaut Cmdr. Scott Kelly raising funds to replace ambulances destroyed in Ukraine

    04:58

  • Victoria DeFrancesco Soto: Trump dinner with Holocaust denier a ‘bit of a media desperation ploy’

    09:36

  • Amna Nawaz: Protesters in China calling for ‘free speech’ and, in many cases, for Xi's removal

    10:23

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: ‘Sub-zero temperatures’ won’t ‘favor the Ukrainians nor the Russians’

    03:32

  • Rick Stengel: ‘Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles’

    07:01

  • Dr. Torres shares warning signs for RSV, flu, Covid-19 amid a ‘tripledemic’ going into the holidays

    02:35

  • Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’

    04:36

  • U.S. has seen ‘over 600’ mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it ‘appalling’

    05:04

  • Dr. Fauci, who has served under seven presidents, delivers his final White House Covid briefing

    01:02

  • Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt

    04:32

  • Amb. Karen Pierce: Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' for supplying weapons to Russia

    05:55

  • Special counsel may speed up Trump probes, says Weissmann: ‘That’s the kind of prosecutor Jack is’

    05:13

  • White House pardons two lucky turkeys: Chocolate and Chip

    04:10

  • McQuade: Garland appointing a special counsel likely reflects ‘substantial evidence’ in Trump probes

    02:45

  • Masih Alinejad: Iran’s football team represents ‘dictatorship.’ People ‘celebrating’ their loss

    03:11

  • Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: 'Stop dehumanizing' the LGBTQ community. 'We deserve at least that.'

    04:43

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’

10:45

Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits down with NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell in Bucharest, Romania, to discuss the war in Ukraine and protests in Iran and China. Discussing China’s crackdown on the ongoing protests against Covid-19 restrictions, Secretary Blinken tells Mitchell, “I think any country where you see people trying to speak out, trying to speak up to protest peacefully, to make known their frustrations, whatever the issue is — in any country where we see that happening and then we see the government take massive, massive repressive action to stop it, that's not a sign of strength. It's a sign of weakness.”Nov. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’

    10:45
  • UP NEXT

    Secy. of State Blinken: No contact with Whelan since November 16. ‘I can’t speak to his condition.’

    03:45

  • Ben Rhodes: Iran spotlighting U.S. racial disparities won’t ‘distract’ the world from Iran protests

    09:03

  • Adm. Stavridis: U.S. giving $53 million to help repair Ukraine’s electricity grid is ‘absolutely critical’ 

    05:19

  • Fmr. NASA astronaut Cmdr. Scott Kelly raising funds to replace ambulances destroyed in Ukraine

    04:58

  • Victoria DeFrancesco Soto: Trump dinner with Holocaust denier a ‘bit of a media desperation ploy’

    09:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All