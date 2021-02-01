Secy. of State Blinken: 'China poses the most significant challenge' to the U.S.08:48
Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits down exclusively with Andrea Mitchell to discuss the foreign policy challenges facing the Biden administration, including on Russia and China, the latter of which he says "poses the most significant challenge" to the United States internationally. He also discuss the Capitol Hill riots, which he says make it more difficult for the U.S. to carry "the banner of democracy" abroad.