IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Secy. Mayorkas: Trump admin. 'dismantled our capabilities' to address immigration challenges

09:15

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss threats to homeland security, from surges in illegal border crossings to cyber attacks to domestic extremism. With illegal immigration reaching unprecedented levels, Secretary Mayorkas casts blame on the previous administration that "dismantled our capabilities to address" the issue. The secretary also touches on the administration's message to Cubans protesting repression, saying that while they stand with the Cuban people, they discourage anyone from taking the dangerous trip by sea to the U.S. Aug. 2, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All