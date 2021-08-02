Secy. Mayorkas: Domestic extremism 'the greatest terrorist related threat we have in the homeland'
Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security tells Andrea Mitchell that domestic extremism is "the greatest terrorist related threat we have in the homeland," shares how the Department is working to improve intelligence sharing after January 6, and addresses the efforts being made in tandem with private partners to beef up cybersecurity infrastructure in the wake of a series of ransomware attacks.Aug. 2, 2021