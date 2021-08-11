Secy. Kerry: We can limit climate change 'to less than the worst consequences'

Andrea Mitchell is joined by John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and former Secretary of State, following the release of the UN Climate Change Report. Secy. Kerry says, “what we have to do is recognize the reality of what the science is.” He continues, “I am actually optimistic in the sense that the bright side of this is there are millions of jobs to be created in building the new technologies” which are better for the environment as “it’s not a lack of capacity, it’s a lack of political will.” Aug. 11, 2021