Secy. Cohen: Trump possessing docs ‘pertaining to nuclear weapons’ is ‘stunning,’ ‘unprecedented’

Former Clinton Administration Defense Secretary William Cohen joins Peter Alexander with his reaction to Washington Post reporting that the FBI discovered documents detailing a foreign government’s military defenses and nuclear capabilities at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “I can't recall any other example, in my experience in politics to be sure, where we've ever had a president take that kind of information into his personal possession and not have it strictly guarded by official agencies,” says Cohen. “It's just unprecedented.” He explains, “We have to be worried about foreign adversaries trying to get access to it, but they could get access not through their nationals but through our own, or people who’ve been compromised working at Mar a Lago, so we don't know.” Sept. 7, 2022