Andrea Mitchell Reports

Secy. Blinken: U.S. will take ‘appropriate action’ if needed in response to Chinese hacking

05:58

Peter Alexander is joined by Andrea Mitchell from the Aspen Security Forum, where she sat down with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the breach of U.S. government emails by Chinese hackers and the steps the Biden administration is taking in response. “We now have an ongoing investigation that will determine the impact. As soon as we detected it, which goes back some time, we took immediate steps, both to make sure that we were strengthening our protections and defenses,” Blinken tells Andrea. “I've had, you know, opportunities to speak directly to Chinese counterparts about the deep concern that we would have over anything targeting the U.S. government, targeting U.S. companies, targeting U.S. citizens and the fact that we'll take appropriate action if we need to in response.”July 21, 2023

