Secy. Blinken: ‘There are loopholes’ in sanctions ‘that piece by piece, one by one we're trying to close’

Andrea Mitchell sat down with Secretary of State Antony Blinken for an exclusive interview in Brussels ahead of the NATO foreign ministerial. Secretary Blinken was pressed on the timeline for meeting the U.S. goal of accepting 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and addressed loopholes in sanctions against Russia. “There are loopholes that piece by piece, one by one we're trying to close. Sometimes that takes time,” says Secretary Blinken. “The sanctions cumulatively have put the Russian economy into a deep recession. And what we're seeing is a likely contraction of the Russian economy by about 15%. That is dramatic.” April 6, 2022