  • NATO Secretary General: Sweden joining alliance is ‘good for all of NATO’

    Secy. Blinken says ‘the world expects us to responsibly manage’ relations with China

    Secy. Blinken says Ukraine would be ‘defenseless’ if U.S. didn’t send cluster munitions

  • Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Scrutiny’ on Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is ‘appropriate’

  • Harry Litman: ‘Concrete signs’ the ‘fake electors scheme’ is ‘coming to market’ in Jack Smith probe

  • Michael Beschloss: Biden is an ‘assurance’ to allies that U.S. shares values present in NATO treaty

  • Paul Beckett on Gershkovich's 100 day detainment: ‘Dispiriting to see journalism labeled as a crime’

  • Nathalie Loiseau doubts sending cluster munitions to Ukraine will help U.S. ‘diplomatic efforts'

  • Oppenheimer documentary filmmakers preview NBC News Studios movie ‘To End All War’

  • Joyce Vance: If Nauta does not cooperate with prosecutors, ‘he will go to prison for years.’

  • Michael Waldman criticizes ‘radical’ limit of White House contact with social media firms

  • Sources share new details on location where cocaine was found

  • Weissmann: Inconceivable that limit on Biden admin contact with social media firms won’t be appealed

  • Ben Rhodes: Prisoner exchange is likely the ‘only way’ to free journalist Evan Gershkovich

  • Brandon Wolf: ‘Take Ron DeSantis at his word when he says he wants to make America Florida’

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn: Biden to tout Infrastructure bill, broadband access during South Carolina visit

  • Israeli Embassy spokesperson: Israel had to launch West Bank attack ‘to protect Israeli civilians’

  • Prosecutors say Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home is 'serious threat' to the public

  • Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Secy. Blinken says ‘the world expects us to responsibly manage’ relations with China

Andrea Mitchell sat down with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss U.S.-China relations. When asked about military to military communications between the U.S. and China, which China shut off amid tensions between the two superpowers, Blinken says, “This is one of the things that should be re-established. The world expects us to responsibly manage our relationship, and it's clearly in the interest of both countries to avoid any miscalculations.” July 11, 2023

