Secy. Blinken says ‘the world expects us to responsibly manage’ relations with China

Andrea Mitchell sat down with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss U.S.-China relations. When asked about military to military communications between the U.S. and China, which China shut off amid tensions between the two superpowers, Blinken says, “This is one of the things that should be re-established. The world expects us to responsibly manage our relationship, and it's clearly in the interest of both countries to avoid any miscalculations.” July 11, 2023