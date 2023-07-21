IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Secy. Blinken: ‘Russia, by weaponizing food, is doing something truly unconscionable’

Peter Alexander is joined by Andrea Mitchell from the Aspen Security Forum, where she sat down with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the impending food crisis caused by Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. “Russia, by weaponizing food, is doing something truly unconscionable. Throughout this period when the initiative was working, that 35 million tonnes equates to about 18 billion loaves of bread,” Blinken tells Andrea. “Imagine what that means every single day to people living throughout the developing world. So, I hope the world is watching this and seeing how Russia is cynically manipulating food in order to advance its objectives in Ukraine.”July 21, 2023

