Secy. Blinken faces bipartisan grilling over execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

Andrea Mitchell is joined by NBC's Garrett Haake reporting on Capitol Hill, and Adm. James Stavridis and Matt Zeller with their analysis, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken faces a bipartisan grilling in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the execution and timing of the Afghanistan withdrawal. Garrett reports, "some of the most substantive questioning from Republicans has come from Senator Romney, who questioned Blinken on the timeline element of this. Why push the withdrawal date only to August and not further?"Sept. 14, 2021