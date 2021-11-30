Secy. Blinken affirms U.S. commitment to Ukraine, Latvia is ‘ironclad’

Kristen Welker is joined by Andrea Mitchell, reporting from the NATO summit in Latvia where Secretary Blinken is affirming the United States’ “ironclad” commitment to Latvia and Ukraine in the face of Russian military aggression on their borders, and International Rescue Committee President & CEO David Miliband, who expresses concern over the migrant crisis at the Belarusian border. “We’re very concerned indeed, both of the actions of the Belarus authorities and at the treatment of the really innocent individuals who are being caught in the middle of a global power play,” says Miliband.Nov. 30, 2021