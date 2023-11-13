IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Secret Service agent for Biden’s granddaughter opens fire on suspected carjackers

A Secret Service agent assigned to protect President Joe Biden’s eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden Neal, opened fire on several people breaking into an unoccupied government vehicle. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist reports on the details of the encounter in Washington and how often Secret Service agents discharge a weapon.Nov. 13, 2023

