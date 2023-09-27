Second GOP debate ‘a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race.’

The stage is set for the second Republican primary debate at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, as the candidates who made the stage try to stand out to voters. The frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, will not be in attendance. Tim Miller, David Jolly, and Maria Teresa Kumar join Andrea Mitchell to preview the debate and share their expectations for the candidates. “This is a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race. It is a 40 point race, and nothing is moving that,” Jolly tells Andrea. “But if you are these candidates, this is your opportunity to try to solidify a second place in this race and maybe set yourself up for a future run or a future position.”Sept. 27, 2023