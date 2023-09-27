IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are represented by different law firms, counsel in bribery case

    07:32
  • Now Playing

    Second GOP debate ‘a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race.’

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    The ‘businesslike’ release of Travis King is ‘not what we would normally expect of North Korea’

    05:16

  • Rep. Dingell: President Biden ‘standing up for’ UAW strikers by ‘going directly’ to them in MI

    06:26

  • Cuts to Ukraine will ‘absolutely’ harm war effort, shutdown is a ‘horrible blow’ for U.S. military

    05:50

  • ‘I don't know what happened, but I know Senator Menendez was in that room’ for Egypt funding bill

    04:18

  • ‘The point of this impeachment is not to provide evidence,’ but to ‘devalue the coin of impeachment’

    04:45

  • Anita McBride: ‘There’s no position description for a first lady.’ They can ‘make it their own.’

    05:14

  • ‘Roughest of all the numbers for President Biden’ show low enthusiasm among key voter demographics

    06:39

  • Rep. Gottheimer: ‘The ridiculous game the far right has been playing’ with budget deal ‘is absurd’

    04:00

  • Rep. Turner: ‘Congress would absolutely support’ a Saudi-Israel deal, ‘an incredible accomplishment’

    05:11

  • Rep. Dingell: ‘I don’t believe’ Biden or the media ‘belongs at the negotiating table’ in UAW talks

    02:56

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘No doubt in my mind’ that a separate Ukraine funding bill will pass the in House

    03:37

  • Sen. Coons: there must be ‘active engagement’ to ensure Saudi deal is agreeable to Israelis

    07:42

  • Melinda French Gates: investing in health systems in impoverished places will bring ‘less conflict’

    06:23

  • General Milley tried to ‘calm the waters’ during Trump admin. ‘The President is a nuclear monarch.’

    05:56

  • Zelenskyy was ‘brilliant’ at ‘trying to shock the conscience of the world’ at UN Security Council

    02:02

  • ‘Tension’ between nature of criminal, political investigations on display at Garland’s House hearing

    07:10

  • John Kirby: Military communication with U.S. and China is ‘the line that we want to get back open’

    08:43

  • Biden can ‘be president of the world’ at UNGA amid absences ‘if he handles the moment appropriately’

    08:17

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Second GOP debate ‘a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race.’

06:01

The stage is set for the second Republican primary debate at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, as the candidates who made the stage try to stand out to voters. The frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, will not be in attendance. Tim Miller, David Jolly, and Maria Teresa Kumar join Andrea Mitchell to preview the debate and share their expectations for the candidates. “This is a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race. It is a 40 point race, and nothing is moving that,” Jolly tells Andrea. “But if you are these candidates, this is your opportunity to try to solidify a second place in this race and maybe set yourself up for a future run or a future position.”Sept. 27, 2023

  • Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are represented by different law firms, counsel in bribery case

    07:32
  • Now Playing

    Second GOP debate ‘a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race.’

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    The ‘businesslike’ release of Travis King is ‘not what we would normally expect of North Korea’

    05:16

  • Rep. Dingell: President Biden ‘standing up for’ UAW strikers by ‘going directly’ to them in MI

    06:26

  • Cuts to Ukraine will ‘absolutely’ harm war effort, shutdown is a ‘horrible blow’ for U.S. military

    05:50

  • ‘I don't know what happened, but I know Senator Menendez was in that room’ for Egypt funding bill

    04:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All