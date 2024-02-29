Sec. Raimondo: Chinese-made smart cars may be ‘collecting data every minute’ on ‘millions’ in US

The Biden administration is directing the Commerce Department to investigate the national security threats posed by Chinese-made smart cars, which can gather sensitive information about their drivers. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Imagine a world in which there are a million, for example, millions of cars, Chinese cars on U.S. roads, collecting this data every minute of every day on millions of Americans and sending that back to Beijing,” Raimondo says. On the likelihood of the Department recommending sanctions, Raimondo adds, “We have to see what we find. We're taking this very seriously. I mean, as you point out, I'm already quite nervous about it. But let's let the process play out."Feb. 29, 2024