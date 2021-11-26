Sebastián Arcos: New Nicaraguan policy could create ‘another crisis in Cuba’

Associate Director for Florida International University’s Cuba Research Institute Sebastián Arcos joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss a new policy from Nicaragua that could make it possible for Cuban migrants looking to escape the communist regime and make it to the United States. “If we allow this to take place, not only we’ll have a growing problem in the southern border, but we’ll have again a Cuban regime firmly in control of the situation in Cuba,” says Arcos. “And it will only kick the can down the road for another crisis in Cuba, and with Cuban immigrants.”Nov. 26, 2021