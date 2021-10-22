SCOTUS declines to put Texas abortion ban on hold, will hear case on constitutionality

The Supreme Court has taken action on two different challenges to Texas' SB8, the controversial law that basically bans abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy. The court will hear both a challenge to the constitutionality of this law, as well as the challenge the federal government has brought against it, on November 1st. SCOTUS. however, has deferred action on the law, which leaves the ban in place until the case is decided.Oct. 22, 2021