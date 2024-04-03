Save the Children Gaza chief: ‘We’ve made the decision not to suspend’ aid in Gaza after IDF strike

World Central Kitchen’s ship with food headed for Gaza returned to Cyprus after Israeli airstrikes killed seven of the organization’s aid workers in central Gaza. Karyn Beattie, the Gaza team leader for Save the Children, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the killing of aid workers further complicates getting much-needed aid to Palestinians.April 3, 2024