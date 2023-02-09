Sarah Fitzpatrick: Hunter Biden legal team ‘going on the offensive’

Hunter Biden’s legal team is getting more aggressive, warning Rudy Giuluiani, Roger Stone, and Steve Bannon of potential litigation and telling them to preserve evidence for future lawsuits. NBC News Senior Investigative Producer Sarah Fitzpatrick and former U.S. attorney Paul Charlton join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “These letters are really Hunter Biden going on the offensive. It's the first step in a legal strategy that we know has been over a year in the making,” Fitzpatrick explains. “What we can tell from these letters is the detail and level of specificity reflects that Lowell and his team are not just sending a message, they are really preparing for potential criminal trials that they believe, armed with this evidence and what's already in the public domain, they think they can win.”Feb. 9, 2023