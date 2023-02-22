Samantha Power: ‘How Democracy Can Win’ as war in Ukraine enters second year

USAID Administrator and former U.S. ambassador to the UN Samantha Power joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how America is supporting the Ukrainian people in their fight for democracy as Russia’s invasion enters its second year. “It's not just USAID that is there providing this energy support, helping repair pipes, you know, bringing homes back online, providing heating to families, it's much of the democratic world,” says Power. “And that's a really important aspect of this one-year anniversary is to just take note of how rare that is, actually, in international conflicts that you can sustain this level of support. And it is really because of the manifest unjustness and brutality of this conflict imposed by Putin.”Feb. 22, 2023