  • Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

    Samantha Power: ‘How Democracy Can Win’ as war in Ukraine enters second year

    Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

  • Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

  • Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

  • Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip

  • 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits devastated areas of Turkey and Syria

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Biden admin shouldn't have permitted Chinese spy balloon to 'complete its mission'

  • VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter

  • VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine

  • VP Harris: We’re ‘confident’ Chinese balloon ‘was used by China to spy on the American people’

  • Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

  • John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

  • Sen. Kaine: U.S. and China must 'improve communications' to 'avoid accidents and miscalculations'

  • Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Fed’s fight against inflation ‘is going to be bumpy’

  • Densley: U.S. in a ‘perpetual cycle of mass shootings,’ each one lowering ‘threshold’ for the next

Samantha Power: ‘How Democracy Can Win’ as war in Ukraine enters second year

USAID Administrator and former U.S. ambassador to the UN Samantha Power joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how America is supporting the Ukrainian people in their fight for democracy as Russia’s invasion enters its second year. “It's not just USAID that is there providing this energy support, helping repair pipes, you know, bringing homes back online, providing heating to families, it's much of the democratic world,” says Power. “And that's a really important aspect of this one-year anniversary is to just take note of how rare that is, actually, in international conflicts that you can sustain this level of support. And it is really because of the manifest unjustness and brutality of this conflict imposed by Putin.”Feb. 22, 2023

