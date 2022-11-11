Samantha Power: Biden's climate investment will increase ‘access to renewables at a cheaper price’

Samantha Power, USAID administrator and former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., joins Andrea Mitchell from Egypt to explain how President Biden’s “$368 billion investment in combating climate change” will impact the global community. “By making that substantial investment domestically, it's going to bring prices down everywhere. And that's gonna mean more solar, more wind, more access to renewables at a cheaper price in places that are also contributing significantly to emissions,” says Power. “Part of what President Biden committed to this year as well is increasing our funding for so-called adaptation, helping countries adapt to the climate emergencies that are here, already, even as we accelerate our efforts to bring down emissions.”Nov. 11, 2022