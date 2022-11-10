Sam Stein: No one 'better suited' for a one- or two-vote Dem House majority than Speaker Pelosi

Politico White House Editor Sam Stein, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, and former Republican Congressman David Jolly sit down with Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Hallie Jackson during special election coverage to assess House Speaker Pelosi’s next moves with the the House Democratic Caucus leadership elections set for November 30. “I would be surprised if she chose to run again, and she would have to run again with a Democratic Caucus that is ready to move onto a new generation of leadership,” says Page. Stein notes, “the irony of her leaving, should Democrats actually win like a one or two vote majority are somehow, there is no one better suited for that situation.” Nov. 10, 2022