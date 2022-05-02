Sam Stein: GOP candidates in ‘contortions’ to secure Trump endorsement. ‘It is a politics of grievance.’

Politico White House Reporter Sam Stein and NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor and Jesse Kirsch join Andrea Mitchell to assess the power of former President Trump’s endorsement of GOP candidates, expected to be put to the test in Ohio's forthcoming Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. “We all need to be reminded about the fact that former President Trump won Ohio by more than eight percentage points, twice,” says Alcindor. “The more interesting element here is not why Trump makes these donations. It's the contortions that the candidates make to get Trump's donation,” says Stein. May 2, 2022