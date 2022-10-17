Sadjadpour: A 'representative government in Tehran' would be a 'geopolitical game changer' for U.S.

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Karim Sadjadpour, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace senior fellow, and Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad join Andrea Mitchell to assess the state of U.S. policy with regards to Iran amid extraordinary protests against Iran’s regime sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. “It behooves the United States to do everything to try to help the cause of representative government in Iran because this is perhaps one of the most anti-American regimes in the world, and a representative government in Tehran would be a positive geopolitical game changer for the United States,” Sadjadpour explains. Regarding efforts to revive the JCPOA nuclear deal, Sadjadpour says “the facts on the ground in Tehran, I think, have probably convinced the President that at this time of a national uprising in Iran, the United States can't possibly come to the rescue and empower a regime which is trying to crush the spirits of peaceful protesters for freedom.”Oct. 17, 2022

