Andrea Mitchell Reports

Danielle Holley: SCOTUS state legislature decision prevented 'extreme' voter suppression

06:19

An NBC News Poll shows that 68% of voters have worries about President Joe Biden’s mental and physical health. NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, Editor-at-Large at The Bulwark Charlie Sykes, and Wall Street Journal White House Reporter Sabrina Siddiqui joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “My colleagues at the Wall Street Journal reported that entertainment mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg has actually joined a group of advisers who are counseling President Biden to embrace his age, to use it as an advantage that shows his experience, to even have a sense of humor about it,” says Siddiqui. June 27, 2023

