Ruth Marcus: ‘Any reasonable person’ hearing SCOTUS ethics claims would say it ‘doesn’t look right’

The Senate Judiciary committee is holding a hearing on considering strengthening ethics rules in the Supreme Court following revelations about Justices receiving all-expenses paid vacations and real estate deals. NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Washington Post Associate Editor and columnist Ruth Marcus join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in. “I think any reasonable person reading the facts of the story involving Justice Thomas and Harlan Crow would stop and say, “Hey, what's going on here? This just doesn't look right,’” says Marcus. “We're just not capable of looking at that without assigning political animus and political motivation. And look, I think that's true on both sides.”May 2, 2023