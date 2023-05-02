IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Luke Russert on searching for an ‘aha moment’ following in his late father’s legacy

    10:01

  • Rep. Boyle calls for Fed rate hike pause to avoid ‘completely unnecessary’ recession

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Ruth Marcus: ‘Any reasonable person’ hearing SCOTUS ethics claims would say it ‘doesn’t look right’

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    Tacopina’s mistrial motion in E. Jean Carroll suit is part of ‘laying the groundwork for an appeal’

    03:01

  • Richard Engel: French government ‘showing no signs of backing down’ against protests

    02:56

  • Nick Timiraos: First Republic Bank failure destabilized by ‘earthquake’ from SVB failure

    07:25

  • Andrea Mitchell celebrates Kelly O’Donnell, honored at the Washington Women in Journalism Awards

    00:51

  • Yamiche Alcindor: White House strategy to ‘more prominently display’ VP Harris to strengthen ticket

    07:10

  • Andrea Mitchell celebrates Kelly O’Donnell, honored at the Washington Women in Journalism Awards

    00:51

  • Economic concerns rise over debt ceiling standoff

    05:51

  • IRC President: Amid focus on Sudan evacuations, ‘literally millions' are in need inside the country

    05:12

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Effects of climate change ‘exacerbating’ divide between rich and poor countries

    06:48

  • Rhodes: ‘Astonishing’ that a 21-year-old who publicly said 'such crazy things’ had classified access

    07:19

  • WNBPA Executive Director: Brittney Griner wants ‘each and every’ media outlet to cover WNBA season

    05:28

  • 'I'm no stranger to hard times': Brittney Griner references Russian prison release

    04:07

  • Rucker: Disney alleging loss of special status is ‘part of a concerted political push by DeSantis’

    02:51

  • Victor Cha: Sending nuclear subs to South Korea was ‘important for the Biden administration to do’

    11:26

  • Jury deliberating in Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

    02:52

  • E. Jean Carroll testifies about alleged rape in civil case against Trump

    02:52

  • Remembering Harry Belafonte: Belafonte commemorates 1963 March 50th anniversary with Andrea Mitchell

    00:32

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ruth Marcus: ‘Any reasonable person’ hearing SCOTUS ethics claims would say it ‘doesn’t look right’

05:45

The Senate Judiciary committee is holding a hearing on considering strengthening ethics rules in the Supreme Court following revelations about Justices receiving all-expenses paid vacations and real estate deals. NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Washington Post Associate Editor and columnist Ruth Marcus join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in. “I think any reasonable person reading the facts of the story involving Justice Thomas and Harlan Crow would stop and say, “Hey, what's going on here? This just doesn't look right,’” says Marcus. “We're just not capable of looking at that without assigning political animus and political motivation. And look, I think that's true on both sides.”May 2, 2023

  • Luke Russert on searching for an ‘aha moment’ following in his late father’s legacy

    10:01

  • Rep. Boyle calls for Fed rate hike pause to avoid ‘completely unnecessary’ recession

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Ruth Marcus: ‘Any reasonable person’ hearing SCOTUS ethics claims would say it ‘doesn’t look right’

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    Tacopina’s mistrial motion in E. Jean Carroll suit is part of ‘laying the groundwork for an appeal’

    03:01

  • Richard Engel: French government ‘showing no signs of backing down’ against protests

    02:56

  • Nick Timiraos: First Republic Bank failure destabilized by ‘earthquake’ from SVB failure

    07:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All