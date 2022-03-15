Russian attacks on civilians spark war crimes allegations – but not from the U.S.
Russia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Ukraine have sparked allegations of war crimes from the international community. Andrea Mitchell provides an in depth look at the evidence for these allegations and what is holding the Biden Administration back from declaring the attacks as war crimes. March 15, 2022
