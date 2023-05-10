Rucker: E. Jean Carroll suit the ‘first time' Trump has been 'held accountable in the legal system’

Former President Donald Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll. NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett, Boston Globe Columnist Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker, and Republican strategist Susan Del Percio join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on what this means for the former president. “What's so important here is it's not just E. Jean Caroll; more than a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment over the years,” Rucker says. “We, of course, all remember the Access Hollywood video that came out in 2016, where he was on a hot microphone speaking openly about assaulting women. So you know, there's a lot of context here and yet this is the first time that Trump has been really held accountable in the legal system.”May 10, 2023