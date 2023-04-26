IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rucker: Disney alleging loss of special status is ‘part of a concerted political push by DeSantis’

Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Disney filing a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials for reversing an agreement between Disney and the former oversight board. “DeSantis and Republicans in the state legislature of Florida have tried to chip away at Disney's special status in the state, their control of some land there, their tax status. This has been an ongoing source of tension between the company and the governor,” says Rucker. “Disney is alleging that this is all part of a concerted political push by DeSantis. And in fact, DeSantis has used his feud with Disney as a rallying cry for conservatives around the country, for social conservative voters who form a huge part of the Republican base who of course are going to be helping select the next Republican presidential nominee.”April 26, 2023

