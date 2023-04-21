IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rosenberg ‘wouldn’t make too much of' IRS agent seeking whistleblower protections 'at this point'

An IRS special agent sent a letter to Congress asking for whistleblower protection for his work in a case that a source familiar with the matter says is the Hunter Biden investigation. Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “What this may devolve to – and I've seen this many, many times in my career as a federal prosecutor – is a disagreement over perhaps how the case ought to be charged or when it ought to be charged, what charges ought to be brought,” Rosenberg said. “So I wouldn’t make too much of it at this point.”April 21, 2023

