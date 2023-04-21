Rosenberg ‘wouldn’t make too much of' IRS agent seeking whistleblower protections 'at this point'

An IRS special agent sent a letter to Congress asking for whistleblower protection for his work in a case that a source familiar with the matter says is the Hunter Biden investigation. Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “What this may devolve to – and I've seen this many, many times in my career as a federal prosecutor – is a disagreement over perhaps how the case ought to be charged or when it ought to be charged, what charges ought to be brought,” Rosenberg said. “So I wouldn’t make too much of it at this point.”April 21, 2023