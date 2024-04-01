Rory Kennedy: RFK Jr.’s campaign could ‘lead to Trump’s election,’ which would be ‘catastrophic’

A new documentary series, “The Synanon Fix,” covers the California-based drug rehab center that devolved into a cult-like group run by a militaristic and charismatic leader. Rory Kennedy, who produced the series, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss "The Synanon Fix" as well as the presidential bid of her brother, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.April 1, 2024