Ron Insana: Decreased unemployment, wages ‘going up,' but inflation is ‘the thing people are noticing’

Peter Baker and Ron Insana join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s visit to the nation’s largest Historically Black University and his ongoing challenge with inflation in America. “President Biden has two tasks here. One is to try to do something about inflation and to try to make people see that he's doing something about inflation,” says Baker. “I think to be fair, no matter who was president or who would be president right now, they would be dealing with this exact same problem,” says Insana. “The unemployment rate is nearly at a 50 year low. Wages are going up. There's a lot of good news out there, but it is overshadowed by inflation. That's the thing people are noticing.” April 14, 2022