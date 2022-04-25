Roger Cohen: '13 million votes’ for Le Pen ‘reflected a lot of anger.’ Macron ‘will have to adjust his policies accordingly.’

New York Times Paris Bureau Chief Roger Cohen and Financial Times Editor-at-Large Gillian Tett join Andrea Mitchell to explain the significance of French President Macron’s election victory, and what the unprecedented support for right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen indicates about today’s political climate in France. “The far right got upwards of 13 million votes. And that reflected a lot of anger,” says Cohen. “President Macron has been a president for the rich, so he will have to adjust his policies accordingly.”April 25, 2022