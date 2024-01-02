IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rochester police: Suspect in deadly car crash acted deliberately but alone

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rochester police: Suspect in deadly car crash acted deliberately but alone

Rochester police believe that a New York man intentionally drove his car into the opposite lane as pedestrians were crossing the street, ultimately hitting another car and killing two people and himself. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports that the FBI is investigating the crash due to the dozen gas canisters that were found in the suspect’s car that caused a large blaze.Jan. 2, 2024

