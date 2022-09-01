IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Robert Gibbs: Voters are seeing 'Washington get things done,' Biden must 'keep moving' the momentum

    05:41
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Robert Gibbs: Voters are seeing 'Washington get things done,' Biden must 'keep moving' the momentum

05:41

Robert Gibbs joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s planned speech in Philadelphia, as his approval rating improves and generic ballot polling shows 47% of voters favoring Democrats. Voters “see the ability for Washington to get things done,” says Gibbs, “and I think that's given Democrats as a whole a bit more excitement about this election.” He adds, “That's what the President is going to continue to try to keep moving, which is enthusiasm on the Democratic side, to be present in an election where there's generally drop off with people that don't participate in these that do participate in presidential races.”Sept. 1, 2022

