Robert Gibbs: The Virginia governor’s race is 'a big deal for the Biden agenda' psychologically

Robert Gibbs, former White House Press Secretary of the Obama Administration, and Doug Heye, former RNC Communications Director, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the gubernatorial race in Virginia and the importance the outcome will have on the Democratic party. "It's important as a state going forward, but I also think psychologically it’s going to be a big deal for the Biden agenda," says Gibbs. "This might be a psychological push the Democrats need to get something done," says Heye.Oct. 14, 2021