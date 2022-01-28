Robert Gibbs: ‘The table is set’ for a SCOTUS nominee confirmation ‘in fairly short order’

Michael Steele and Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s possible picks to fill Justice Breyer’s seat on the Supreme Court and the road to a confirmation. “This is straightforward and doesn't really need to be overthought. Pick a highly qualified nominee, and just get 50 Democratic votes,” says Gibbs. “I think the table really is set for a highly qualified nominee to be confirmed in fairly short order.”Jan. 28, 2022