Robert Gibbs: ‘Not a ton that this White House can do’ to combat surging gas prices

Former White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs, Real Clear Politics associate editor and columnist A.B. Stoddard, and former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the economic landscape between now and November will impact the 2022 midterms. Oil is “a global commodity, and it increases in price when global tensions increase. I think there's not a ton that this White House can do,” says Gibbs. Stoddard adds, “I think it'd be very hard for the White House to change the subject in time before voters make up their minds about how they're going to vote in November.” June 6, 2022