IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Robert Gibbs: NBC News poll shows growing 'energy' Democrats need to 'defy political gravity'

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Debbie Dingell expecting 'serious efforts' the day after the election to 'challenge' MI results

    04:40

  • Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Worried’ about voter turnout in Philadelphia

    03:45

  • Cyrus Beschloss: Expect 'record-busting' youth vote, but 'too few' to be comfortable as a democracy

    06:26

  • Sen. Jacky Rosen: Laxalt ‘wants to jail women’ for seeking reproductive healthcare

    02:59

  • DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters seeing ‘record early voting’: ‘We’re confident that those are Democrats’

    04:08

  • Tom Barrack found not guilty of lying to FBI and foreign lobbying

    01:04

  • Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    03:46

  • Bob Woodward on the one time Trump said ‘I don’t want to comment’ in 600-question interview

    05:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: McCarthy should push for ‘lowering of the tone and tenor of anger’ within GOP

    06:23

  • Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:06

  • U.N. Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield: North Korea is ‘breaking multiple Security Council resolutions’

    08:34

  • Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    01:45

  • Half of Rep. Harder's district is diabetic or pre-diabetic. Insulin cap will be a 'game changer'

    04:15

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘We will not stop until there is accountability’ for Russia’s inhumanity

    09:53

  • Steven Lee Myers: Social media platforms ‘can’t keep up’ with ‘swirl’ of election disinformation

    04:26

  • Donell Harvin: We’re seeing a growth of ‘individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence’

    09:07

  • High Arab Israeli voter turnout could ‘dilute’ Netanyahu’s power

    02:37

  • Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

    08:21

  • Couric: 45% of women 40+ have dense breasts, but insurance often won't cover ‘life-saving’ screening

    06:26

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Robert Gibbs: NBC News poll shows growing 'energy' Democrats need to 'defy political gravity'

06:49

Former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs, Hart Research Partner Jeff Horwitt, and NBC News’ Mark Murray join Andrea Mitchell to discuss NBC News’ latest and last polling ahead of Election Day. “The challenge always for the party in power, right, in 2010, 2014, 2018, is you're fighting political gravity,” says Gibbs. “And I think in order to defy that political gravity, you have to have the energy that the poll shows is beginning to be there for Democrats.”Nov. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Robert Gibbs: NBC News poll shows growing 'energy' Democrats need to 'defy political gravity'

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Debbie Dingell expecting 'serious efforts' the day after the election to 'challenge' MI results

    04:40

  • Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Worried’ about voter turnout in Philadelphia

    03:45

  • Cyrus Beschloss: Expect 'record-busting' youth vote, but 'too few' to be comfortable as a democracy

    06:26

  • Sen. Jacky Rosen: Laxalt ‘wants to jail women’ for seeking reproductive healthcare

    02:59

  • DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters seeing ‘record early voting’: ‘We’re confident that those are Democrats’

    04:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All