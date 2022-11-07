Robert Gibbs: NBC News poll shows growing 'energy' Democrats need to 'defy political gravity'

Former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs, Hart Research Partner Jeff Horwitt, and NBC News’ Mark Murray join Andrea Mitchell to discuss NBC News’ latest and last polling ahead of Election Day. “The challenge always for the party in power, right, in 2010, 2014, 2018, is you're fighting political gravity,” says Gibbs. “And I think in order to defy that political gravity, you have to have the energy that the poll shows is beginning to be there for Democrats.”Nov. 7, 2022