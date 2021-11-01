Robert Gibbs: Interested to see how Biden’s approval ratings shifts ‘as we get back into more normal’

Mark Murray and Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s approval rating, the struggles the administration is facing of the Virginia governor’s race, and Covid’s impact on perceptions of the president’s job performance. “I’ll be interested to see now that many of those people think the worst is behind us, do his numbers begin to creep back up as we get back into more normal, as the economy expands and opens up again,” says Gibbs.Nov. 1, 2021