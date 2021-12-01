Rikelman: ‘The court has never taken away a constitutional right’

NBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian joins Kristen Welker from outside the Supreme Court where advocates for abortion rights are urging the court to uphold Roe v. Wade. Vossoughian talks to Center for Reproductive Rights Litigation Director Julie Rikelman following her arguments to the court, who expresses confidence that her team was “able to make all of the points” they intended to make, “which was of course to emphasize the 50 years of precedence, that the court has never taken away a constitutional right, and how important this right is for women.”Dec. 1, 2021